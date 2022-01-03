AJK president for US role in resolving Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Monday said that the United States (US) should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Monday said that the United States (US) should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

"I visited the United States, the government, the Congressmen, and the senators, expressed their keen interest in resolving the Kashmir issue", Barrister Sultan said.

He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with Foreign Affairs Officer of the US Embassy Barry Junker, and Political Officer David Marou at the President's House, Kashmir House, here.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK president further said that although former President General Pervez Musharraf also gave a four point formula for the solution of Kashmir issue but it seems that India was neither sincere nor wanted to resolve the issue.

"Therefore, the international community, especially the United States, should play its important role in resolving the Kashmir issue", he insisted.