AJK president grants 60-day remission to prisoners

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr has granted a 60-day special remission to prisoners in their sentences so that they can celebrate Eid with their families.

The AJK president on Friday approved the clemency while exercising the powers vested in him under Article 10 of the Interim Constitution of Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1974.

All prisoners except those involved in serious crimes such as anti-state activities, or murder, would benefit from the clemency.