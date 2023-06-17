UrduPoint.com

AJK President Grieved Over Casualties In Greece Boat Disaster

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 07:35 PM

AJK President grieved over casualties in Greece boat disaster

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Saturday expressed his profound grief over the Greece boat disaster that left scores dead and hundreds missing including those belonging to Kotli district of AJK.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident.

Sultan also asked the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Pakistan in Greece to take effective measures to bring back the remains of the deceased.

