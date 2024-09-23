AJK President Grieved Over Demise Of Veteran Social, Political Activist Muhammad Yousaf
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Mirpur's well-known political and social Activist, Chaudhry Muhammad Yusuf.
In a condolence message, he extending his sympathies with the bereaved family, said that the deceased would always be remembered for the political and social services he had rendered for the people of Mirpur.
Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry also prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.
APP/ahr/378
