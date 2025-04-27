AJK President Grieves Over Demise Of Sufi Rasib
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 10:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of former Kashmir-origin Mayor of Slough Sufi Muhammad Rasib, it was officially said.
In his condolence message, the president extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, the AJK president's office said late Sunday.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President grieves over demise of Sufi Rasib2 minutes ago
-
CNN, BBC, Financial Times declare Gilgit-Baltistan among top travel destinations for 20252 minutes ago
-
DC to accelerates steps to for revenue recovery targets2 minutes ago
-
Embargo: *Not to be published, broadcast or posted before 28 April* Govt committed to protect work ..12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Türkiye to enhance health cooperation12 minutes ago
-
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan to review ‘Road to Makkah’ project arrangements21 minutes ago
-
B-1 List exam conducted at police line HQ21 minutes ago
-
Dean of Diplomatic Corps, envoys felicitate, Tajikistan embassy for celebrating, ’Novruz’21 minutes ago
-
Pehalgam attack: Unmasking conspiracy against Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
CM's Complaint Cell takes action, Levies Station reopened in Loralai’s Killi Chanajan22 minutes ago
-
Nation unites in support of armed forces, Indian aggression to meet strong response: Dr. Shaista32 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam false flag operation aimed to distract world from Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts: T ..32 minutes ago