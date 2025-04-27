AJK President grieves over demise of Sufi Rasib

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of former Kashmir-origin Mayor of Slough Sufi Muhammad Rasib, it was officially said.

In his condolence message, the president extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, the AJK president's office said late Sunday.

