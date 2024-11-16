AJK President grieves over loss of human lives in Manjhotar traffic mishap

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 16 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Nov, 2024) President Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the traffic accident at Manjhotar area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a condolence statement issued here Saturday, Barrister Chaudhry extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.

Barrister Sultan also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic mishap. On this occasion, the AJK president directed the district administration to take immediate steps and provide better medical facilities to the injured.