Open Menu

AJK President Grieves Over Loss Of Human Lives In Manjhotar Traffic Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM

AJK President grieves over loss of human lives in Manjhotar traffic mishap

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 16 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Nov, 2024) President Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the traffic accident at Manjhotar area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a condolence statement issued here Saturday, Barrister Chaudhry extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.

Barrister Sultan also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic mishap. On this occasion, the AJK president directed the district administration to take immediate steps and provide better medical facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Traffic Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 hour ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

2 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

2 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

5 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

5 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

5 hours ago
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

5 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

8 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan