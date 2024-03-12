AJK President Hails Establishment Of ‘Kashmir Policy Research Institute’
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the main purpose of the establishment of the Azad Kashmir government was to highlight the Kashmir issue internationally to pave the way for freedom of Indian-occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.
Speaking at a briefing session held under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell (JKLC), the AJK president hailed the establishment of Kashmir Policy Research Institute (KPRI), the first-ever AJK-based think tank, said a press release.
Sultan Mehmood congratulated the management of the research institute for the publication of research journals, arranging workshops, and producing research materials on Kashmir.
“Under the given circumstances, the responsibilities of the AJK government have increased manifold,” Sultan Mehmood said, adding that it was heartening to see the AJK Government and the JKLC have played an effective role in turning a spotlight on Kashmir and sensitizing the world in a much better way.
The AJK President said he has always tried to convey the voice of Kashmiris to the world and keep the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir connected with the issue.
