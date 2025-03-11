AJK President highlights Kashmir issue, HR violations in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while terming his recent visit to UK and USA as fruitful, has said that during his visit he effectively highlighted the issue of Kashmir and the persistent human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris.

Talking to journalists at the state metropolis on Tuesday, the president said that he successfully presented the case of the Kashmiri people before the international community and drew its attention towards the dire human rights situation in the disputed territory.

Referring to his engagements with British parliamentarians and the US congressman, the president said, " During my interaction with British parliamentarians, I reminded them of Britain's legal and moral responsibilities vis a vis the resolution of the lingering Kashmir issue".

Terming Kashmir issue as the legacy of British rule, he stated that the unresolved dispute is part of the mess that Britain left behind after quitting the subcontinent after the end of its two hundred years of rule.

He said that it was high time that the global community took effective notice of the Indian government's nefarious designs in the region and plays it's much needed role to resolve the lingering dispute in line with wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Describing India's imperialistic presence in the region as a threat to regional peace,"The international community should bear in mind that the key to establishing peace in South Asia lies in resolving the Kashmir issue".

Barrister Chaudhry said that following the abrogation of article 370, the Indian government had intensified its attempts to completely grab the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir that happens to be an internationally recognized disputed territory.

"On one hand India is shedding blood of innocent Kashmiri people while on the other hand it has intensified its efforts to alter the region's demography", he said.

India, he said, must bear in mind the fact that the Kashmiri people will not allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs.

Expressing complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, the president said, "Let me assure our brethren in occupied Jammu and Kashmir that we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their just struggle for freedom".

He expressed the hope that the day was not far when occupied Kashmir would be freed from the clutches of India's illegal occupation, he concluded.

