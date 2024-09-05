AJK President Honors Pakistan's Brave Armed Forces On Defence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 10:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry paid glowing tributes to Pakistan's valiant armed forces on Defence Day, commemorating their heroic role in defending the country's territorial integrity.
In a message issued on Thursday, AJK president hailed the September 1965 war as a testament to the nation's courage, resilience, and spirit of sacrifice.
He praised the Pakistani army for accepting the challenge of foreign aggression and demonstrating exceptional professionalism and skill in thwarting the enemy's designs.
The AJK president lauded the war as a "splendid display of national unity and patriotism" that future generations would take pride in.
He noted that the armed forces' combat skills, discipline, and professionalism during the war were rare in world history.
He emphasized that the armed forces had the full support of the people during the war, making their victory even more remarkable.
