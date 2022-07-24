UrduPoint.com

AJK President Inaugurates 6th Mango Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

AJK President inaugurates 6th mango festival

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the mango festival would not only increase the export of mangoes but also generate a large foreign exchange that would exert positive impact on the country's economy.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the 6th Mango Festival in Islamabad on Sunday.

The president said that it was heartening to see that more than a hundred varieties of mango had been displayed at the exhibition.

"Pakistan is the world's number one exporter of mangoes", he said, adding that mango production in Pakistan stood at 1.7 million tonnes whereas the country earns nearly 145 million Dollars in foreign exchange on mango export amounting to 142 metric tonnes.

Earlier, the AJK President inaugurated the 6th Mango Festival, and visited various mango stalls. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi was also present on this occasion.

