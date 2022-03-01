AJK president inaugurates Kashmir Pavilion at Dubai Expo

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday inaugurated the Kashmir Pavilion at Expo 2021-22 in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday inaugurated the Kashmir Pavilion at Expo 2021-22 in Dubai.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the AJK President expressed the hope the establishment of Kashmir Pavilion at Dubai Expo would be instrumental in highlighting the history and culture of Kashmir, besides opening up numerous investment opportunities for foreign investors who wanted to invest in Azad Kashmir, according to an AJK President Office press release.

During his stay in Dubai, he said, he had met a number of local investors and businessmen who showed their willingness to invest in the AJK.

Earlier on his arrival to the Dubai Expo, the AJK president was received by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE Afzal Mehmood, who accompanied him his tour of various pavilions and gave a detailed briefing about stalls.

Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hassan Afzal Khan, Secretary Tourism Azad Kashmir Mansoor Qadir Dar, in-charge of Kashmir Pavilion at Dubai Expo Malik Rizwan and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Later talking to the media, Barrister Sultan said the AJK government was doing its best to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.

It was also trying to make Azad Kashmir economically self-sufficient, he said, adding Azad Kashmir offered huge investment opportunities especially in the field of hydro power generation and tourism sector. The AJK government would provide all possible assistance and facilities to the investors.

He said the AJK was a peaceful area where there was no security problem. Ambassador Mehmood told the media that this expo would open up huge investment opportunities in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.