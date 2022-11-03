AJK President invites American corporate sector to invest in AJK

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while encouraging the American investors to invest their capital in Azad Kashmir on Thursday, has said that the AJK had immense investment potential especially in the tourism sector

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while encouraging the American investors to invest their capital in Azad Kashmir on Thursday, has said that the AJK had immense investment potential especially in the tourism sector.

While talking to a delegation of investors led by Nick Tuma in US City, the AJK President said, Azad Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most beautiful regions in the world that offers massive investment opportunities to foreign investors in different sectors.

"There is vast potential for investors in the hydro, construction sector, industry and other sectors", Barrister Sultan said, adding that the US investors should take advantage of the business-friendly environment and investment opportunities available in Azad Kashmir.

He said that the AJK government would provide fool-proof security to investors in Azad Kashmir. I assure the American investors that they will get ample investment opportunities in Azad Kashmir and the Azad Kashmir government will provide them with all kind support and facilities in this regard, he said.

