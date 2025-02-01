Open Menu

AJK President Invites Investors To Avail The Huge Available Investment Potential In Different Sectors In The State

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM

AJK President invites investors to avail the huge available investment potential in different sectors in the state

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while highlighting the region's massive potential for investment, said that there were huge investment opportunities in different sectors, including tourism, hydropower generation, mining, and others.

The president was talking to his honorary advisor for investment for Asia and Hong Kong, Mr Lal Dino Marri Baloch, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday, it was officially stated.

During the meeting, the duo discussed issues of mutual interest and efforts being made to enhance domestic and foreign investment in the state, the AJK President's office said.

Referring to the investment-friendly environment in the region, he said investors should take advantage of the business-friendly environment in the state.

He said that the government was ready to provide all possible facilities to investors.

He said that the pace of work on ongoing CPEC projects in Azad Kashmir, especially the Mirpur-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Motorway, the establishment of the CPEC business Center in Mirpur and other projects would be accelerated so that the people could reap benefits from these projects.

On this occasion, Mr Baloch expressed that businessmen from China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and other countries were interested in investing their capital in different sectors of the economy in Azad Kashmir.

He further added that Kashmir Day would be observed in Hong Kong, Indonesia, and China to express solidarity with the people of the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. On this occasion, he also invited the president to visit Hong Kong and China, which he accepted.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

38 minutes ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

4 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

4 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

4 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

4 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

5 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

5 hours ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

5 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

5 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

5 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan