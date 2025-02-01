- Home
AJK President Invites Investors To Avail The Huge Available Investment Potential In Different Sectors In The State
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while highlighting the region's massive potential for investment, said that there were huge investment opportunities in different sectors, including tourism, hydropower generation, mining, and others.
The president was talking to his honorary advisor for investment for Asia and Hong Kong, Mr Lal Dino Marri Baloch, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday, it was officially stated.
During the meeting, the duo discussed issues of mutual interest and efforts being made to enhance domestic and foreign investment in the state, the AJK President's office said.
Referring to the investment-friendly environment in the region, he said investors should take advantage of the business-friendly environment in the state.
He said that the government was ready to provide all possible facilities to investors.
He said that the pace of work on ongoing CPEC projects in Azad Kashmir, especially the Mirpur-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Motorway, the establishment of the CPEC business Center in Mirpur and other projects would be accelerated so that the people could reap benefits from these projects.
On this occasion, Mr Baloch expressed that businessmen from China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and other countries were interested in investing their capital in different sectors of the economy in Azad Kashmir.
He further added that Kashmir Day would be observed in Hong Kong, Indonesia, and China to express solidarity with the people of the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. On this occasion, he also invited the president to visit Hong Kong and China, which he accepted.
