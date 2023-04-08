MUZAFFARABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has appreciated Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir's statement in support of Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for freedom.

In a statement, Barrister Sultan said the Army Chief's visit to the Line of Control and reiteration of solidarity with Kashmiris has generated a wave of optimism among Kashmiris on both sides of the dividing line, besides boosting the morale of armed forces.