MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said the Pakistan-Kashmir diaspora community has been effectively working to raise the Kashmir issue internationally.

The president made these remarks while speaking to Executive Director of the Kashmiri Scandinavian Council (KSC) Ali Shahnawaz, who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House.

Ali Shahnawaz apprised the president of the activities of the KDC and said that since 1992 the organisation has been actively advocating the issue of Kashmir in the Scandinavian countries, Europe and also in the United States.

He added that they were diligently reaching out to parliamentarians and the civil society in regards to highlighting the human rights violations taking place in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said a news release issued here from AJK President office.

The president expressed the deepest gratitude of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the diaspora community and similar organisations who are selflessly working for Kashmir.

He said the diaspora community has acted as bridge and are a catalyst in helping internationalising the issue of Kashmir. He added that we need to further intensify our efforts and also engage the global civil society in order to make Kashmir an international civil rights movement.

The president said that Shahnawaz's passionate advocacy of the cause of Kashmir has proved to be a very strong voice in the Scandinavian countries.

Shahnawaz assured that his organisation would continue to work closely with the administration, political parties and the Norwegian parliament in shining a spotlight on the atrocities being committed by India in IIOJK and helping Kashmiris attain their just right to self-determination.

President Masood said the diaspora community, despite their small numbers have delivered exponentially and have helped opened new avenues for projecting the true situation In IIOJK.