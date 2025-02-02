MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A delegation of Jammat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan led by its Ameer Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman called on President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday, it was officially said.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and the prevailing political situation in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were discussed in detail, the AJK President's office said Sunday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry appreciated the JI's significant contribution to the Kashmir cause and expressed the hope that the party under the leadership of Eng. Rehman would continue to play its role in highlighting the Kashmir cause domestically and internationally.

The AJK president also presented a shield of honor to the JI chief for his and his party's peerless contribution and services in promoting the Kashmir issue. On this occasion, the JI chief assured the president of his party's continued support for the Kashmir cause. He said that the JI would observe Kashmir Day all across the country, including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Engineer Rehman, on the occasion, lauded President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry's pivotal role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the global level.

The JI delegation was comprised of former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir Abdul Rashid Turabi, Secretary General Raja Jahangir, Sagheer Qamar, and others.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 18 security forces personnel who embraced Shahadat while fighting terrorists in Kalat and Harnai areas. Denouncing the heinous acts of state terrorism by miscreants, the AJK president commended the Pakistani armed forces' significant contribution and sacrifices in defending the homeland.

He said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan army in its epic struggle to weed out terrorism and terrorists acting on foreign agendas. Paying eulogizing tributes to the martyrs, he expressed the optimism that the Pak army would thwart the enemy's nefarious designs aimed at fomenting trouble in the country. The president, Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, also extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the martyrs' families.

APP/ahr/378