AJK President Lauds Launching Of United Nations- Funded Public Welfare Projects In State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 31st Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that it was quite heartening to see that the number of public welfare projects in AJK were being sponsored and funded by the UN and its subsidiary organizations including the United Nations Population Fund.

He expressed these views while talking to Dr. Luay Shabaneh the Country Director United Nations Population Fund in Pakistan in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry said that there was a dire need for the UN and its subsidiaries should extend their support and cooperation to the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in health, education and other sectors.

On this occasion, Dr. Luay Shabaneh briefed the President about the UNFPA's objectives and the ongoing projects and proposed projects in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Dr. Shabaneh assured the President that the ongoing projects being funded by the United Nations Population Fund in Azad Jammu Kashmir would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

