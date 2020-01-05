UrduPoint.com
AJK President Lauds Media's Vibrant Role In Projecting Kashmir Cause

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

AJK President lauds Media's vibrant role in projecting Kashmir cause

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) Jan 05 (APP):President, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has stressed that the power of pen, computer, and camera should be used to highlight voice of Kashmiri people across the globe and to eliminate social evils in the society.

In a message of greeting to the newly elected office bearers of Central Press Club Muzaffarabad on Sunday, he said exposing of what is happening in occupied Kashmir and India was the basic responsibility of local, regional, national, and international media.

He said our journalist fraternity has always kept the Kashmir liberation movement on top of their priorities, which was a matter of satisfaction.

The state president said Central Press Club Muzaffarabad had been playing an important role in the promotion of objective journalism in the liberated territory, highlighting of important national issues, and to strength Kashmir liberation movement for the last more than four decades.

He expressed the hope that newly elected office bearers of the press club besides getting journalists problems resolved, would uphold the past traditions and would play an active role in projecting Kashmir issue in its real perspective, highlighting Indian brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and exposing before the world the flagrant human rights violations at the hands of Indian troops.

The state president stressed the need of not only maintaining the media momentum created in the world on the Kashmir issue, but it is also the top responsibility of the journalists of Azad Kashmir to further expand it.

"There is a dire need to get Pakistani people realized through media that the target of the India's hatred was not the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the whole of South Asia.

The AJK president greeted the newly-elected President of Central Press Club Sajjad Ahmad Mir, Senior Vice President Basharat Mughal, Vice President Naseer Awan, Secretary General Zulfikar Butt, Additional Secretary General Saqib Ali Haidri, Finance Secretary Anwar Khawaja, Secretary Information Azkar Naqvi, and Joint secretary Raja Ijaz, and expressed good wishes for them.

