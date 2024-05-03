AJK President Lauds Overseas Community For Highlighting Kashmir Issue
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 10:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Pakistan and Kashmir overseas community has always played a pivotal role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.
He expressed these views while talking to an overseas Kashmiri delegation that called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.
Lauding the diaspora community's significant role in keeping the Kashmir issue alive at the international level, the president said that the expatriate community has always been at the forefront of serving the Kashmir cause.
Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Chaudhry said that the fast-deteriorating situation in the region merits the urgent attention of the international community.
The delegation was comprised of Honorary Adviser to the President on Kashmir Affairs Chaudhry Farooq Ahmad, Zia Gursi, Chaudhry Shiraz Farooq, Qayyum Sabri, Advocate Zaheer Ahmed, and Sajid Ali Chaudhry.
On this occasion, the delegation invited President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry to visit the United Kingdom.
Barrister Chaudhry, while accepting the invitation, assured the delegation that he would soon visit the UK.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM approves Social Protection Ordinance3 minutes ago
-
BUJ protests murder of KPC President Siddique Mengal13 minutes ago
-
AJK PM chairs cabinet meeting13 minutes ago
-
Randhawa for completing ongoing projects33 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over bus accident in Diamer33 minutes ago
-
District administration holds regional committee meeting on NAP33 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects IB's request to withdraw objection against judge33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day34 minutes ago
-
New solarization policy prioritizes public benefit: Leghari34 minutes ago
-
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 202445 minutes ago
-
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO46 minutes ago
-
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest situation in IOK46 minutes ago