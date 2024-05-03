AJK President lauds overseas community for highlighting Kashmir issue

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Pakistan and Kashmir overseas community has always played a pivotal role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

He expressed these views while talking to an overseas Kashmiri delegation that called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

Lauding the diaspora community's significant role in keeping the Kashmir issue alive at the international level, the president said that the expatriate community has always been at the forefront of serving the Kashmir cause.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Chaudhry said that the fast-deteriorating situation in the region merits the urgent attention of the international community.

The delegation was comprised of Honorary Adviser to the President on Kashmir Affairs Chaudhry Farooq Ahmad, Zia Gursi, Chaudhry Shiraz Farooq, Qayyum Sabri, Advocate Zaheer Ahmed, and Sajid Ali Chaudhry.

On this occasion, the delegation invited President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry to visit the United Kingdom.

Barrister Chaudhry, while accepting the invitation, assured the delegation that he would soon visit the UK.

