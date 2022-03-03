President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has appreciated the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) for its remarkable feat of establishing state of the art hospital, which offers free of cost health care facilities to overseas Pakistanis settled in Dubai

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has appreciated the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) for its remarkable feat of establishing state of the art hospital, which offers free of cost health care facilities to overseas Pakistanis settled in Dubai.

AJK president made these remarks during his visit to PAD's health facility on Thursday. President Chinar Wing Amjad Kabir, Head of PMC Dr. Naseem, Director sports Pakistan and many others were present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion Barrister Chaudhary said that he was happy to see the PAD had built the hospital on a self-help basis. He praised the PAD's leadership and its management's contribution, commitment and dedication in accomplishing this great humanitarian cause.

Establishment of such institutions, serving people selflessly to alleviate sufferings of the ailing humanity, he said, was no less than a blessing of Allah the almighty.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to Pakistan Association Dubai for their contribution and support to the expatriate community", he said adding that the PAD has a remarkable history of serving its people in every possible way.

On the occasion, Joint Secretary Shahid Zaman while briefing the President regarding Pakistan Association Dubai said that the association had set up PMC in view of public health so that services could be provided to deserving people.

"Apart from this, it has been providing financial assistance to the earthquake and flood affectees", he said adding that the PAD was also providing legal support for the release of prisoners involved in minor offenses in Dubai.

He said that over the last two years, a food package was also arranged during Corona virus under which food and other essential items were distributed among the deserving families.