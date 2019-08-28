UrduPoint.com
AJK President Lauds Pakistan For Considering Full Airspace Closure With India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 01:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said that importance of Pakistan would increase after complete closure of airspace to India and prohibiting the use of Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the whole occupied Kashmir valley was completely under siege, and the carnage of innocent civilians was continuing at the hands of Indian troops, all communication means were suspended there.

The whole Indian-occupied Kashmir was faced with acute shortage of food stuff and life-saving drugs, he added.

Sardar Masood urged the world community to immediately intervene and play role for safety and security of the Kashmiri people.

"Being a permanent member of the UN Security Council, UK should play their role to de-escalate tensions in the region," he said.

Masood said that the current Pakistani government took a clear stance on Kashmir issue.

He said cutting Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan would be a huge economic loss for India. The entire Pakistani nation is united for the Kashmir cause and stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris, he concluded.

