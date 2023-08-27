AJK President lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) : Aug 27 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while appreciating the invaluable services of the former Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar said that Chachar will be remembered for the selfless services he rendered for the welfare of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The AJK President said this while talking to former secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar who paid a farewell call to him at President House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

On this occasion, the former chief secretary praised the efforts made by the president in highlighting the issue of Kashmir at the international level.

Chachar expressed special thanks to AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, saying that the president has always guided and supported him during his service in Azad Kashmir.

On the occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry presented a souvenir to the outgoing chief secretary.