Open Menu

AJK President Lauds Services Of Outgoing CS Chachar

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2023 | 10:10 PM

AJK President lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) : Aug 27 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while appreciating the invaluable services of the former Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar said that Chachar will be remembered for the selfless services he rendered for the welfare of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The AJK President said this while talking to former secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar who paid a farewell call to him at President House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

On this occasion, the former chief secretary praised the efforts made by the president in highlighting the issue of Kashmir at the international level.

Chachar expressed special thanks to AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, saying that the president has always guided and supported him during his service in Azad Kashmir.

On the occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry presented a souvenir to the outgoing chief secretary.

Related Topics

Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

2 hours ago
 Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

3 hours ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

3 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

6 hours ago
Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

8 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

9 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

14 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan