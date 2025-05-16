AJK President Lauds Trump's Intervention To Save South Asia From Potential Destruction
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the US President Donald Trump's timely intervention had saved South Asia from a potential major tragedy after days of unprovoked Indian aggression and befitting response by Pakistan frustrating the enemy's attack with full vigor.
He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with US Embassy Political Counselor in Pakistan, Zachary Harkenrider, who called on him at the AJK Presidency at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis late Thursday.
"We deeply appreciate President Trump's peace efforts in the region", Barrister Chaudhry said, adding that Kashmiris wholeheartedly welcomed his mediation offer to help resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute that had been the cause and consequence of unrest in the region.
Barrister Sultan said that a ceasefire between India and Pakistan was imperative to diffuse tension in the region, however, holding it was critically important to avert further escalation and prevent a potential conflict in future.
Referring to India's worst track record of ceasefire violations, the president told Harkenrider that India, in a fit of frustration, could go to any extent to violate the ceasefire.
"It is, therefore, imperative that the US should pressure India to refrain from taking any such step that jeopardizes peace in the region ", Barrister Chudhary remarked.
"We hope for a long-lasting ceasefire, the one that leads to peaceful settlement of all disputes including the core issue of Kashmir ", the president added .
He said that the United States could play an important role in pursuing the government of India to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The AJK President made it clear that the key to peace in South Asia lied in resolving the Kashmir issue.
The president also briefed the visiting delegation about the latest situation in Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
On the occasion Zachary Harkenrider was accompanied by US Embassy official, Ms. Elizabeth Bennion.
APP/ ahr/378
