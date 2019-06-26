UrduPoint.com
AJK President Masood Khan Calls On CM Balochistan

Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir President Muhammad Masood Khan called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday here at CM secretariat.

Provincial Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Buledi and Chief Secretary Balochistan Dr Akhtar Nazeer were also present in the meeting.

Movement of self-determination and mutual interest of Kashmiri people came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued here.

On the occasion, the AJK president informed the CM about Kashmiris' continuing struggle against Indian occupation, saying that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

The chief minister Balochistan expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people on behalf of Balochs and said like the whole nation the people of Balochistan fully support their Kashmiri brothers in their freedom movement.

It was also agreed that economically strong Pakistan could play an effective role in the solution of Kashmir issue.

They also discussed issues including economic stability, and said it was important to spread awareness among public for improving tax collection.

"There is no need to take loan from world when people pay their taxes on regular bases", they opined in the meeting.

Jam Kamal said tough decisions were inevitable for economic stability of the country, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies were in right direction to strengthen economy.

The AJK president of Azad Kashmir appreciated the efforts of Balochistan government for development of the province and welfare of masses.

Masood Khan invited the CM for a visit to Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, Azad Kashmir President Muhammad Masood Khan visited University of Balochistan (UoB) where he was received by Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Dr, Professor Javed Iqbal.

