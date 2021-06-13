UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Meets Naval Chief

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:07 AM

AJK president meets naval chief

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including latest security situation in Kashmir region and human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were discussed, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

Showing solidarity, the naval chief reiterated the resolve that entire Pakistani nation and Pakistan Navy would continue to support the struggle of Kashmiri people.

The AJK president praised and acknowledged the resolve, commitment and support of Pakistan armed forces to the cause of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Navy Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media

Recent Stories

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

1 hour ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in Finance and Investment Committ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.