AJK president meets PM; invites to address Legislative Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

The AJK president congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.

He extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit Azad Kashmir and address the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Prime Minister Kakar assured the unconditional support of Pakistan to the Kashmir cause.

"We will continue to stand side by side the people of Kashmir in their struggle for their right to self-determination," he remarked.

He said Pakistan would continue to extending diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Kashmir until the issue was resolved through a plebiscite as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.