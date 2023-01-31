UrduPoint.com

AJK President Meets U.N. Representatives In New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 10:26 PM

AJK President meets U.N. representatives in New York

United Nations Assistant Secretary for Political and Peace Affairs Mohamed Khaled Khiari and Assistant Secretary for Human Rights Commission Ilze Brands Kehris during a meeting with President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Tuesday said that issue of Kashmir was still on the charter of the United Nations and the UN was concerned about the violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :United Nations Assistant Secretary for Political and Peace Affairs Mohamed Khaled Khiari and Assistant Secretary for Human Rights Commission Ilze Brands Kehris during a meeting with President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Tuesday said that issue of Kashmir was still on the charter of the United Nations and the UN was concerned about the violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to a press release, President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said during the meeting that if the Kashmir issue was not resolved, the credibility of the United Nations would also be affected. He said, in order to resolve the Kashmir issue, the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutters should speed up his efforts because India had started large-scale demographic changes in Occupied Kashmir since August 5, 2019 including paving the way for bringing a Hindu Chief Minister there.

He also said that the international community should keep in mind that Pakistan and India are two nuclear powers of the third world and any small or big accident between the two countries could be a precursor to a major war that would affect the peace of the entire world.

On this occasion, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry also gave a detailed briefing to the top officials of the United Nations on the issue of Kashmir and the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

President Sultan said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan offered talks to India, but India had not given any positive response because the Indian government was following the policy of Hindutva, while atrocities were being committed on Muslims and minorities living in India.

He urged the United Nations to not remain silent and take its responsibility in initiating dialogue between the two countries (Pakistan and India) and in the same way, the international community should immediately stop the ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

