AJK President opens AIOU English works project

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan opened a six-month English Works project of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at Muzaffarabad.

The project was funded by Regional English Language Office (RELO), Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy. Based on 100 scholarships, the project focuses on enhancing the business English proficiency of the participants aged 17-25 from the under-privileged class of the society.

The President appreciated the efforts of AIOU for creating such opportunities for the neglected youth of the country.

He hoped that the project would enhance their confidence and understanding on emerging developments in the field of social sciences and information technology.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum briefed the President on the objectives of the program and highlighted other student-welfare based initiatives of the university.

He said there were other similar projects in Gujranwala, Gilgit and Baltistan.

Dr. Zia congratulated the scholarships' holders and advised them to avail the opportunity with their utmost attention and responsibility.

He also highlighted importance of the English, being the language of science and technology.

The ceremony was also attended by Jerrold Frank Abdul Majeed from RELO (the US Embassy Islamabad).

Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, Chairman English Department thanked the Vice Chancellor for his keen interest in formally launching the project and making it beneficial for thousands of AJK students.