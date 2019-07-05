UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Opens AIOU English Works Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:10 PM

AJK President opens AIOU English works project

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan opened a six-month English Works project of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at Muzaffarabad.

The project was funded by Regional English Language Office (RELO), Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy. Based on 100 scholarships, the project focuses on enhancing the business English proficiency of the participants aged 17-25 from the under-privileged class of the society.

The President appreciated the efforts of AIOU for creating such opportunities for the neglected youth of the country.

He hoped that the project would enhance their confidence and understanding on emerging developments in the field of social sciences and information technology.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum briefed the President on the objectives of the program and highlighted other student-welfare based initiatives of the university.

He said there were other similar projects in Gujranwala, Gilgit and Baltistan.

Dr. Zia congratulated the scholarships' holders and advised them to avail the opportunity with their utmost attention and responsibility.

He also highlighted importance of the English, being the language of science and technology.

The ceremony was also attended by Jerrold Frank Abdul Majeed from RELO (the US Embassy Islamabad).

Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, Chairman English Department thanked the Vice Chancellor for his keen interest in formally launching the project and making it beneficial for thousands of AJK students.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Business Gilgit Baltistan Gujranwala Muzaffarabad Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University From

Recent Stories

PITB Video Conference sessions cross 10,000 hours ..

44 minutes ago

3 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in ..

46 minutes ago

Ambient air quality not healthy in federal capital ..

46 minutes ago

China to detect typhoons with drone-carried meteor ..

46 minutes ago

The Infinite Selfie Experience with Infinix S4

51 minutes ago

4.6 KG charas seized, 3 absconders among 23 suspec ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.