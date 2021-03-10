UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Optimistic Of Bright Future Of AJK's Indigenous Banking Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:25 PM

AJK President optimistic of bright future of AJK's Indigenous Banking sector

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is playing an important role in the socio-economic uplift of the liberated territory and its excellent performance showed that it has a shining and bright future

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is playing an important role in the socio-economic uplift of the liberated territory and its excellent performance showed that it has a shining and bright future.

Speaking during his visit to the head office of the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the State metropolis, he assured the fullest cooperation of the state government in turning the bank into a profitable and first rank financial institution, according to the AJK President office Wednesday evening.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) while briefing the President about the one-year performance and the future strategy of the bank, told that in 2019, the profit of the bank had fallen to 134 million rupees. However, in 2020, the profit touched a record of 301 million rupees. The deposits of 11.87 billion rupees in 2019 rose to 13.70 billion rupees in 2020, he added.

The remittances of the bank 863 million rupees in 2019 also increased to 2.86 billion rupees in 2020. In this way, profit, deposits and remittances remained highest in 14 years history of the bank.

The state president was also told that the bank had provided loans of 2.4 billion to the people during the year 2020. Appreciating steps taken by the top management of the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar MasoodKhan said that the government would provide all possible cooperation to the bank.

On this occasion, the AJK State President opened his personal account in Bank's main branch in Muzaffarabad, and also visited different parts of the complex.

Earlier on his arrival at the head office of the bank, the state president was received by the bank's staffers including President and Chief Executive Officer and other executive staff.

The Chief Executive Officer thanked the President for the special visit of the Head of the Bank and said that the visit of the President was an honour for the Bank.

The visit of the President will encourage the staff of the bank f. He expressed his determination that the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would continue to perform well in future.

Earlier during his meeting with a delegation headed by the owner of Muzaffarabad Tigers, Arshad Khan Tanoli, President Masood Khan has said that the government will extend full cooperation for the establishment of a cricket academy in AJK and all other initiatives for the promotion of cricket in Azad Kashmir.

AJK President said that he had high expectations from Shahid Afridi, the captain of the Muzaffarabad Tigers and expressed his hope that Afridi will not only make the Muzaffarabad Tigers a strong team but also promote cricket all over Azad Jammu Kashmir and train new players in a manner that they could bring laurel to the state and people Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Cricket Shahid Afridi Visit Bank Jammu Laurel Muzaffarabad Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2019 2020 Bank Of AJK Afridi All From Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Brazil's Lula comes out swinging at Bolsonaro in r ..

22 minutes ago

Govt wants to bring electoral reforms, introducing ..

22 minutes ago

Suspense in Iceland as dormant volcanic zone shows ..

22 minutes ago

Tanzanian opposition demands answers on president' ..

22 minutes ago

Roglic wins in Beaujolais to take Paris-Nice lead

34 minutes ago

Roger Federer plays first match for over a year

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.