AJK President Orders For Delivery Of Quality Higher Education By AJK
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is also Chancellor of public sector universities in AJK, has directed the management of the State run University of AJK to utilize all possible resources for the delivery and promotion of quality higher education in the Varsity, harmonious to the need of modern age.
The President was talking to Acting Vice Chancellor of AJK University, Prof Dr Nadeem Haider Bukhari who called on him at presidency in the JK-House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday, the AJK President office told APP late Saturday.
During the meeting, the duo discussed issues of mutual interest, ongoing development projects besides curricular and co curricular activities in the university, the President office sources added.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President orders for delivery of quality higher education by AJK1 minute ago
-
AJK President, PM extend heartiest felicitations to Pakistani nation on Resolution Day11 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs extend heartfelt congratulations to nation on Pakistan Day11 minutes ago
-
UK committed to strengthening Pak-UK ties across trade, climate and education: British High Commissi ..21 minutes ago
-
More than 26,000 police officials performed security duties for mourning processions & majalis acros ..1 hour ago
-
IG Punjab reviews law, order situation in Rahim Yar Khan, Rajapur1 hour ago
-
PM chairs meeting on performance of FBR1 hour ago
-
Gov’t prioritizing national security and public relief: Barrister Aqeel Malik1 hour ago
-
Meeting discuss preparations for upcoming matriculation examinations1 hour ago
-
PA Speaker visits district jail Kasur1 hour ago
-
In fresh incident of highway robbery, truck robbed off 30 tons ghee1 hour ago
-
Sukkur Women University celebrates Pakistan Day2 hours ago