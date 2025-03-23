Open Menu

AJK President Orders For Delivery Of Quality Higher Education By AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 12:00 AM

AJK President orders for delivery of quality higher education by AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is also Chancellor of public sector universities in AJK, has directed the management of the State run University of AJK to utilize all possible resources for the delivery and promotion of quality higher education in the Varsity, harmonious to the need of modern age.

The President was talking to Acting Vice Chancellor of AJK University, Prof Dr Nadeem Haider Bukhari who called on him at presidency in the JK-House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday, the AJK President office told APP late Saturday.

During the meeting, the duo discussed issues of mutual interest, ongoing development projects besides curricular and co curricular activities in the university, the President office sources added.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

46 minutes ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

1 hour ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

3 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

4 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

4 hours ago
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

5 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

6 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

6 hours ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

6 hours ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

7 hours ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan