AJK President orders for delivery of quality higher education by AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is also Chancellor of public sector universities in AJK, has directed the management of the State run University of AJK to utilize all possible resources for the delivery and promotion of quality higher education in the Varsity, harmonious to the need of modern age.

The President was talking to Acting Vice Chancellor of AJK University, Prof Dr Nadeem Haider Bukhari who called on him at presidency in the JK-House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday, the AJK President office told APP late Saturday.

During the meeting, the duo discussed issues of mutual interest, ongoing development projects besides curricular and co curricular activities in the university, the President office sources added.

