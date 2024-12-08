Open Menu

AJK President Orders For Immediate Repeal Of Presidential Ordinance 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM

AJK President orders for immediate repeal of Presidential Ordinance 2024

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 07 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Dec, 2024) President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has directed the Azad Jammu Kashmir government to immediately repeal the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance-2024 and release those arrested under this ordinance during the ongoing mass public protest.

"This directive was given to Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, in a letter, sent by the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, AJK President office said late Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Azad Kashmir government has initiated immediate action in this regard, releasing several of the persons rounded up the ongoing Joint Awami Action Committee-sponsored mass AJK-wide street agitation in support of its demands including immediate withdrawal of the controversial Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance - 2024.

Unveiling the essence of the Presidential order, the President office said "the President's directive aims to promote peace and stability in the region by repealing a law that has led to arrests and unrest among the masses.

"The government's prompt response indicates a commitment to upholding the President's directive and addressing the concerns of the people", the AJK president office order added.

Ends/APP/ ahr

