AJK President Orders For Immediate Repeal Of Presidential Ordinance 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 07 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Dec, 2024) President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has directed the Azad Jammu Kashmir government to immediately repeal the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance-2024 and release those arrested under this ordinance during the ongoing mass public protest.
"This directive was given to Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, in a letter, sent by the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, AJK President office said late Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Azad Kashmir government has initiated immediate action in this regard, releasing several of the persons rounded up the ongoing Joint Awami Action Committee-sponsored mass AJK-wide street agitation in support of its demands including immediate withdrawal of the controversial Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance - 2024.
Unveiling the essence of the Presidential order, the President office said "the President's directive aims to promote peace and stability in the region by repealing a law that has led to arrests and unrest among the masses.
"The government's prompt response indicates a commitment to upholding the President's directive and addressing the concerns of the people", the AJK president office order added.
Ends/APP/ ahr
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayers for 6 martyred personnel of Armed Forces offered1 hour ago
-
MOFA activates Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 85,500 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Information minister spends busy day in his constituency NA-1271 hour ago
-
National Voters’ Day celebrated to foster awareness, electoral participation2 hours ago
-
2 killed, one injured in car accident2 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences cold, dry, partly cloudy weather2 hours ago
-
Naval Chief confers degrees to over 1,300 graduates at 27th convocation of Bahria University3 hours ago
-
Security Forces killed 22 Khwarij in three separate operations in KP3 hours ago
-
Scientific mela continue in the govt primary schools3 hours ago
-
Man, daughter killed in truck accident3 hours ago
-
Italian Navy Ship Amerigo Vespucci visits Karachi3 hours ago