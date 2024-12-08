Open Menu

AJK President Orders For Immediate Repeal Of Presidential Ordinance 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

AJK President orders for immediate repeal of Presidential Ordinance 2024

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has instructed the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government to immediately repeal the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance-2024.

He has called for the release of individuals who were arrested under this ordinance during the ongoing mass protests against it.

The AJK government recently prohibited public rallies in areas designated for public use, which has led to these protests, as stated in an official announcement.

This directive was given to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, in a letter sent by the AJK state President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the AJK President's office said late Saturday.

 

Meanwhile, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has initiated immediate action in this regard, releasing several of the persons rounded up in the ongoing Joint Awami Action Committee-sponsored mass AJK-wide street agitation in support of its demands, including immediate withdrawal of the controversial Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance - 2024.

Unveiling the essence of the presidential order, the President's office said, "The President's directive aims to promote peace and stability in the region by repealing a law that has led to arrests and unrest among the masses. 

"The government's prompt response indicates a commitment to upholding the President's directive and addressing the concerns of the people".

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

22 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

22 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

23 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

23 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan