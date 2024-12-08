AJK President orders for immediate repeal of Presidential Ordinance 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has instructed the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government to immediately repeal the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance-2024.

He has called for the release of individuals who were arrested under this ordinance during the ongoing mass protests against it.

The AJK government recently prohibited public rallies in areas designated for public use, which has led to these protests, as stated in an official announcement.

This directive was given to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, in a letter sent by the AJK state President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the AJK President's office said late Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has initiated immediate action in this regard, releasing several of the persons rounded up in the ongoing Joint Awami Action Committee-sponsored mass AJK-wide street agitation in support of its demands, including immediate withdrawal of the controversial Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance - 2024.

Unveiling the essence of the presidential order, the President's office said, "The President's directive aims to promote peace and stability in the region by repealing a law that has led to arrests and unrest among the masses.

"The government's prompt response indicates a commitment to upholding the President's directive and addressing the concerns of the people".

