Open Menu

AJK President, PM, AJKLA Speaker Grieve Over Sad Demise Of 25 Victims In Pattan-Kahota Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM

AJK President, PM, AJKLA Speaker grieve over sad demise of 25 victims in Pattan-Kahota Road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and Speaker State Legislative Assembly Ch. Latif Akbar have expressed a deep sense of shock and grief over the tragic deaths of 25 people in a coaster van mishap that plunged into a ditch near Azad Pattan-Kahota junction on Poonch-Rawalpindi road adjoining Punjab province territory early Sunday morning. 

In their separate messages of condolence with the bereaved families, the AJK leaders prayed for the rest of the departed souls in eternal peace and granted fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the big loss of precious lives with courage.

A Rawalpindi-bound coaster with at least 26 passengers on board, traveling from Rawalakot, AJK, plunged into a deep ravine near Pana Pul, Azaad Pattan, resulting in the deaths of 25 of the commuters on board and the serious injury of a lonely passenger of the ill-fated van, Palandri (Poonch division) officials told APP over the telephone on Sunday.

Most of the ill-fated deceased, including children, women and men, belonged to the Sadhanoti district of the Poonch of AJK

Rescue teams were immediately sent to the location of the mishap to join work to retrieve bodies and assist the injured, who remain trapped in the wreckage. Of the injured, only one survived until last reports came in, officials said. 

The accident occurred near Pana Pul, between Azaad Pattan and Kahuta, following a reported failure of the brakes. 

Further investigations are in progress by the concerned area police, official sources said.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Assembly Accident Injured Prime Minister Police Punjab Road Jammu Progress Van Rawalakot Kahuta Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

11 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan