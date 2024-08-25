- Home
AJK President, PM, AJKLA Speaker Grieve Over Sad Demise Of 25 Victims In Pattan-Kahota Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and Speaker State Legislative Assembly Ch. Latif Akbar have expressed a deep sense of shock and grief over the tragic deaths of 25 people in a coaster van mishap that plunged into a ditch near Azad Pattan-Kahota junction on Poonch-Rawalpindi road adjoining Punjab province territory early Sunday morning.
In their separate messages of condolence with the bereaved families, the AJK leaders prayed for the rest of the departed souls in eternal peace and granted fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the big loss of precious lives with courage.
A Rawalpindi-bound coaster with at least 26 passengers on board, traveling from Rawalakot, AJK, plunged into a deep ravine near Pana Pul, Azaad Pattan, resulting in the deaths of 25 of the commuters on board and the serious injury of a lonely passenger of the ill-fated van, Palandri (Poonch division) officials told APP over the telephone on Sunday.
Most of the ill-fated deceased, including children, women and men, belonged to the Sadhanoti district of the Poonch of AJK.
Rescue teams were immediately sent to the location of the mishap to join work to retrieve bodies and assist the injured, who remain trapped in the wreckage. Of the injured, only one survived until last reports came in, officials said.
The accident occurred near Pana Pul, between Azaad Pattan and Kahuta, following a reported failure of the brakes.
Further investigations are in progress by the concerned area police, official sources said.
