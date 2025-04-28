- Home
- Pakistan
- AJK President, PM condemn Delhi's created war hysteria after Pahalgam false flag operation
AJK President, PM Condemn Delhi's Created War Hysteria After Pahalgam False Flag Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Sunday held a detailed one-on-one meeting at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis and discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest and prevailing political situation in the region.
On this occasion, both the leaders took strong exception to war hysteria being created by India under the pretext of the reported Pahalgam false flag operation, according to the media wing of the AJK government on Sunday.
Expressing deep concern over the relentless suppression of political and human rights of the Kashmiri people, they highlighted issues such as the recent wave of youth arrests, nocturnal raids, illegal property seizures, and house demolitions by Indian occupation forces.
Calling these actions blatant violations of basic human rights, they urged the international community to intervene and help end the ongoing violence and bloodshed in the region.
The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to exposing the atrocities against Kashmiris and pledged to raise the issue at every available forum.
They also expressed satisfaction with the ongoing efforts to promote good governance in Azad Kashmir.
Moreover, they agreed to accelerate construction and development projects to usher in a new era of prosperity, ensuring that the benefits reach the common people.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM asserts introduction of a transparent system of governance1 minute ago
-
AJK President, PM condemn Delhi's created war hysteria after Pahalgam false flag operation1 minute ago
-
India will receive befitting response to any aggression: Khawaja Asif31 minutes ago
-
Kohat District imposes 3-month ban on fire-related activities51 minutes ago
-
Kundi reaffirms national unity against Indian aggression51 minutes ago
-
India’s prolonged diplomatic maneuvers stand prelude to water aggression: AJK Prime Minister51 minutes ago
-
Kohat District Administration to host female Youth Open Court51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will respond more strongly than ever to any Indian misadventure: Tariq Fazal1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Human Rights develops National Action Plan to protect & empower women1 hour ago
-
DC launches official website, digital system of Press Club Gwadar1 hour ago
-
AJK President grieves over demise of Sufi Rasib2 hours ago
-
CNN, BBC, Financial Times declare Gilgit-Baltistan among top travel destinations for 20252 hours ago