AJK President, PM Condemn Delhi's Created War Hysteria After Pahalgam False Flag Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 12:00 AM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Sunday held a detailed one-on-one meeting at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis and discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest and prevailing political situation in the region.

On this occasion, both the leaders took strong exception to war hysteria being created by India under the pretext of the reported Pahalgam false flag operation, according to the media wing of the AJK government on Sunday.

Expressing deep concern over the relentless suppression of political and human rights of the Kashmiri people, they highlighted issues such as the recent wave of youth arrests, nocturnal raids, illegal property seizures, and house demolitions by Indian occupation forces.

Calling these actions blatant violations of basic human rights, they urged the international community to intervene and help end the ongoing violence and bloodshed in the region.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to exposing the atrocities against Kashmiris and pledged to raise the issue at every available forum.

They also expressed satisfaction with the ongoing efforts to promote good governance in Azad Kashmir.

Moreover, they agreed to accelerate construction and development projects to usher in a new era of prosperity, ensuring that the benefits reach the common people.

APP/ahr/378

