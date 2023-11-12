AJK President, PM condole over demise of Manzoor Hussain Shah

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of former government minister Syed Manzoor Hussain Shah.

In their condolence messages issued on Sunday, the AJK President and PM, while appreciating the former minister's political and social services for the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir, said that Syed Manzoor Hussain Shah would always be remembered for his selfless services to the people of the region.

Extending their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, they prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the big loss, with fortitude.