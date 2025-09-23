AJK President, PM express grief over demise of ex AJK Minister Hanif Awan

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Sep, 2025) The President of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chudhary and Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former MLA and government minister Muhammad Hanif Awan, who breathed his last in the state metropolis late Monday.

According to APP correspondent, in their condolence messages, the two leaders extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The duo also paid rich tributes to the Muhammad Hanif Awan for his life-time selfless service to the local population in the region.

