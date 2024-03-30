Open Menu

AJK President, PM Extend Condolences On Sardar Javed Ibrahim's Demise

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM

AJK President, PM extend condolences on Sardar Javed Ibrahim's demise

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Saturday conveyed their deep sorrow and condolences following the demise of Sardar Javed Ibrahim, the son of Ghazi Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, the founding President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In individual condolence messages, both leaders expressed their heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family and offered prayers for the departed soul, imploring Allah the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Prime Minister Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Jammu Ghazi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family

Recent Stories

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

12 minutes ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

12 minutes ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

12 minutes ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

12 minutes ago
 Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

35 minutes ago
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

41 minutes ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

41 minutes ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

40 minutes ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

60 minutes ago
 IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate

IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate

60 minutes ago
 494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in ..

494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan