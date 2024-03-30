AJK President, PM Extend Condolences On Sardar Javed Ibrahim's Demise
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Saturday conveyed their deep sorrow and condolences following the demise of Sardar Javed Ibrahim, the son of Ghazi Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, the founding President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
In individual condolence messages, both leaders expressed their heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family and offered prayers for the departed soul, imploring Allah the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed.
APP/ahr/378
