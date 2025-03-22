AJK President, PM extend heartiest felicitations to Pakistani nation on Resolution Day

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister (PM) Chudhary Anwaar ul Haq, while terming March 23 as an important milestone in the history of Pakistan, have said that it was on this day in 1940 when the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent passed the historic Pakistan Resolution in Lahore and decided to fight together under the sole dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve their collective goal.

In their separate messages, the duo felicitated the Pakistani nation and paid eulogizing tributes to founders whose sacrifices led to creation of a separate homeland for Muslims under the inspiring leadership of Mr. Jinnah, reported by APP correspondent.

The president, in his message, said that it was on this day when the Muslims of the subcontinent pledged to fight for the establishment of a separate homeland for themselves, where they can live according to their Islamic values, traditions, principles of justice, equality and freedom.

He said that a strong and stable Pakistan is the guarantor of Kashmir's freedom, and Kashmiris consider Pakistan as sacred land".

He expressed the optimism that the people of Kashmir would also succeed in their struggle and achieve their cherished goal for which they offered immense sacrifices.

''The ongoing liberation struggle in occupied Kashmir is basically a quest for the fulfillment of Pakistan, a cause that the Kashmiri people have sustained since several decades through their sacrifices", he remarked.

The PM said that Kashmiris not only played a vital role along with the Muslims of India in the movement for the establishment of Pakistan but had declared their allegiance to the state of Pakistan even before August 14, 1947. The establishment of Pakistan, he said, provided a new impetus and enthusiasm to the struggle of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the day was not far away when the sacrifices of Kashmiris will bear fruits and the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir will merge with Pakistan.

He further said that the relationship between the people is so strong that no force on earth can sever them.

APP/ahr/378