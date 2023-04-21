UrduPoint.com

AJK President, PM Felicitates Nation On Eid-ul-Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

AJK President, PM felicitates nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) , Apr 21 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq have felicitated the nation on Eid ul Fitr being celebrated in Pakistan, AJK and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir State on Saturday.

They lauded the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people for the achievement of their just cause – the right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

In his separate messages in connection with the auspicious occasion of Eid, the AJK president said: "On the day of Eid, we cannot forget those who, for the sake of freedom are facing Indian aggression, atrocities and brutalities since 1947 in general and 1989 particular." "I pray to Allah Almighty to bless the Kashmiri people with success at every front and they celebrate the next festival in a free atmosphere. The whole Pakistani and Kashmiri nation salutes their spirit," he added.

The prime minister felicitated the Islamic world and the Kashmiri and Pakistani nations in particular on the happy occasion of Eidul Fitr.

"These are the blessings of Allah Almighty, Who provided us with an opportunity to benefit from the bounties and advantages of Ramzan ul-Mubarik. May Allah accept our reverences during the holy month, bless us with His benevolence and forgiveness, and save us from the blaze of hell," he added.

The prime minister said, "We, today, on this auspicious occasion, pledge not to become part of any kind of negative activity and will continue to work for the progress and prosperityof the country and nation." "We should also pledge that we will promote among us the teachings of tolerance, harmony, forgiveness, love and affection, patience and generosity. It is only possible when we lead a life based on the golden principles of islam and control the negative attitudes of jealousy and hatred.""This is the right path, by following which we can achieve success in this world and hereafter," he maintained.

