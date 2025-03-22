AJK President, PM highlight significance of Pakistan day

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime minister Chudhary Anwar ul Haq, while terming March 23 as an important milestone in the history of Pakistan, have said that it was in this day when the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent passed the historic Lahore Resolution.

They decided to fight together under the leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve their collective goal.

In their separate messages issued on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the duo felicitated the Pakistani nation and paid eulogizing tributes to founders whose unwavering struggle and unprecedented sacrifices led to creation of a separate homeland for Muslims under the inspiring leadership of Mr. Jinnah.The president, in his message, said, "It was on this day when the Muslims of the subcontinent pledged to fight for the establishment of a separate homeland for themselves, where they can live according to their Islamic values, traditions, principles of justice, equality and freedom.The Kashmiri leadership, he said, also attended the historic summit in Lahore whereupon they decided to carry forward their struggle to determine political future of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the vision of Allama Iqbal under the dynamic leadership of M A Jinnah.Barrister Chaudhry said, "A strong and stable Pakistan is the guarantor of Kashmir's freedom, and Kashmiris consider Pakistan as sacred land".Referring to Kashmiris' love for Pakistan, he said, "Kashmiri youth express their attachment to Pakistan by raising slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" even in the shadow of Indian guns".He expressed the optimism that the people of Kashmir would also succeed in their struggle and achieve their cherished goal for which they offered immense sacrifices.

He said that firm conviction, discipline and hard work were the essential qualities that can contribute to making Pakistan stronger and more prosperous.In his message, the AJK premier Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that March 23, 1940 was a turning point in our history."Despite fierce opposition, our leaders turned the dream of a separate homeland for Muslims into a reality", he said.He said that the Kashmiri leadership was also at the forefront of this historic struggle that successfully culminated in the shape of Pakistan.'The ongoing liberation struggle in occupied Kashmir is basically a quest for the fulfillment of Pakistan, a cause that the Kashmiri people have sustained since several decades through their sacrifices", he remarked. "Kashmiris are Pakistanis by choice and they consider Pakistan as the centre of their hopes and aspirations", the PM said adding that Kashmiris not only played a vital role along with the Muslims of India in the movement for the establishment of Pakistan but had declared their allegiance to the state of Pakistan even before August 14, 1947. The establishment of Pakistan, he said, provided a new impetus and enthusiasm to the struggle of the Kashmiri people. Terming Pakistan as a great sympathizer and an uncompromising friend of the Kashmiri people, he said that the day was not far away when the sacrifices of Kashmiris will bear fruits and the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir will merge with Pakistan.Referring to the ideological, geographical, historical, cultural, and religious connections between Pakistan and Kashmir, he said that the relationship between the people is so strong that no force on earth can sever them.