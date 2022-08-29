AJK President, PM join heads : Discuss current internal AJK political situation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 28 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry held a one-on-one meeting in the Federal metropolis on Sunday and discussed, in length the current political situation in Azad Kashmir.

The two leaders also brought under discussion - the matters related to holding upcoming local bodies elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

They also expressed their grief and sorrow over the massive damage caused by monsoon flooding in Pakistan's Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Terming it as a crisis of epic proportions, they maintained that dealing with this testing situation was a biggest challenge for the Pakistani nation.

They, however, maintained that a collective role and togetherness was required to meet this gigantic challenge.

Recalling Pakistan's unprecedented role in 2005 earthquake, they said, "The role played by the Pakistani state in helping Kashmiris during 2005 deadly earthquake is written in golden words in AJK's history", they said, adding that entire Kashmiri nation stands should to shoulder with their flood-ravaged brothers and sisters.

APP / AHR.