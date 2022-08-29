UrduPoint.com

AJK President, PM Join Heads : Discuss Current Internal AJK Political Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 12:20 AM

AJK President, PM join heads : Discuss current internal AJK political situation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 28 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry held a one-on-one meeting in the Federal metropolis on Sunday and discussed, in length the current political situation in Azad Kashmir.

The two leaders also brought under discussion - the matters related to holding upcoming local bodies elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

They also expressed their grief and sorrow over the massive damage caused by monsoon flooding in Pakistan's Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Terming it as a crisis of epic proportions, they maintained that dealing with this testing situation was a biggest challenge for the Pakistani nation.

They, however, maintained that a collective role and togetherness was required to meet this gigantic challenge.

Recalling Pakistan's unprecedented role in 2005 earthquake, they said, "The role played by the Pakistani state in helping Kashmiris during 2005 deadly earthquake is written in golden words in AJK's history", they said, adding that entire Kashmiri nation stands should to shoulder with their flood-ravaged brothers and sisters.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Earthquake Balochistan Prime Minister Punjab Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Gold

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

15 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

24 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

23 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

23 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.