AJK President, PM pay glowing tributes to sacrifices of Chicago laborers

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chuadhry and Ch. Anwarul Haque while issuing their messages on the occasion of international labor Day paid glowing tributes to the struggle and sacrifices of Chicago laborers who raised their voices for their rights on May 1, 1886, and give their precious lives for the rights of labourers.

The AJK President said that this day recalls the struggle of labourers of different segments including the peasants, kiln workers, factory workers and other laborers who were denied to give them rights by the industrialists of that time but their sacrifices forced to accept their rights and this give awareness to laborers all around the world in the shape of a great labor rights movement.

He said islam is the only religion which strictly stresses upon the rights of labour and directs to pay the labor his compensation before drying his fluid.

He said the labor segment has a great role in the development of any society or country and we should recognize their rights with heart and soul.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch. Anwarul Haque while paying rich tributes the sacrifices of Chicago labors who struggled hard for the rights of labors and shed their blood for recognizing the rights of labour.

He said the labour is the backbone of every society of the world and has the basic role in the progress and prosperity of every nation across the globe but it is unfortunate that this segment of society is not been given their due rights and wages as per the labor laws recognized by the international community.

He said that some societies are still hesitating to give the labor his right envisaged in human rights and labor laws. He said that Allah almighty terms the labour his loved one in Holy Quran and has stressed to the societies to give respect and due share of his laboring.

He said that no society or nation can progress without the labor community and we should love the labor and give them their rights according to Islamic injunction, he added.