AJK President, PM pay homage to founders, activists of Pakistan movement

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Terming March 23 as an important milestone in Pakistan's history, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Tuesday said that on this historic day our forefathers under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah presented the sketch for a separate and sovereign state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan day, the AJK president said that the day holds a special significance for the people of Kashmir as on this day in 1940 the representatives of the people of Kashmir by participating in the historic gathering held at Lahore had shown their allegiance with Pakistan and their willingness to be a part of the yet to born state, which was later on ratified through accession to Pakistan resolution adopted on 19 July 1947.

The President of Azad Kashmir said that Kashmir and Pakistan are interconnected with each other in terms of geographical, cultural and blood relations.

"We have no doubt that without Kashmir Pakistan is incomplete and Kashmiris have no identity without Pakistan", the president said.

Referring to the continued violence in the Indian occupied Kashmir, he said that the region had witnessed an endless series of massacres of Muslims, desecration of women, brutal killing of political leaders and activists at the hands of the Indian army.

He said that despite its oppression India cannot hold Kashmiris hostage for a long time and the day was not far when the people of Kashmir will achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's illegal and forcible occupation.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi paid eulogizing tributes to founders and activists of the Pakistan movement for their heroic struggle that culminated in the shape of Pakistan.

In his message released on the eve of Pakistan Day, the PM said that the Muslims of India laid the foundation of the ideology of Pakistan under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the then Kashmiri leadership was also at the forefront of Pakistan movement and by attending the momentous event in 1940 they laid a solid foundation of an everlasting relationship between Pakistan and the Kashmiri people.

He said that the historic day was not only observed by the people in Azad Kashmiris but also by the brave people of Occupied Kashmir.PM Niazi said that the ongoing freedom movement in the Indian occupied Kashmir was in fact Tehreek-e-Takmeeli Pakistan (Movement for the accomplishment of Pakistan), which Kashmiris have kept alive with their blood."Kashmiris by choice are Pakistanis and consider Pakistan as the center of their aspirations and hopes", the message said adding that Kashmiris and Pakistanis were linked together in an unbreakable bond.