AJK President, PM Pay Rich Tributes To Syed Ali Ahmed Shah On 33rd Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, and Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan have paid eulogizing tributes to former AJK President Ghazi Millat Syed Ali Ahmad Shah for his political and social services to the nation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, and Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan have paid eulogizing tributes to former AJK President Ghazi Millat Syed Ali Ahmad Shah for his political and social services to the nation.

In their separate statements issued on Monday, on the occasion of the 33rd death anniversary of the former AJK President, to be commemorated on March 21, the duo said the deceased would be remembered for long in the annals of Kashmir history for his selfless service and indomitable role in the freedom struggle of Azad Kashmir.

"Ghazi Millat Syed Ali Ahmad Shah, one of the close associates of Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, was a fearless, sincere, courageous and highly revered leader who played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle of Azad Jammu and Kashmir", they said, adding that the former president had fought against despotic regime along with Kashmiri freedom fighters.

They said that, as the President of the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Ali Ahmad Shah established a revolutionary army and incorporated Amur-e-Deeniya into government departments.

They said that the deceased was a man of honesty and integrity and a true follower of Islamic principles. "He had played a significant role in the freedom struggle and the movement of accession to Pakistan", they said.

Paying homage to the former President, they said that the deceased was one of the prominent Kashmiri leaders who presented the historic accession to Pakistan resolution during a meeting held in Srinagar on 19 July 1947".

They said, adding that Shah was a fearless, sincere, courageous leader with high leadership skills.

Pertinently, Syed Ali Ahmad Shah resigned from the post of Lieutenant of Dogra's Army as a mark of protest against the atrocities perpetrated against the Kashmiris by the Dogra Army. Later on, he joined the freedom movement, which culminated in the shape of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

