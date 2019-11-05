AJK President, PM pay tributes to Jammu martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Paying glorious tributes to the martyrs of Jammu on the eve of 73rd Jammu Martyrs Day falling on November 6, AJK President Masood Khan and Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan said the first week of November was bleakest chapter of Kashmir liberation struggle when ruler in Jammu shed the blood of innocent Muslims on November 6 in 1947.

In his message on Jammu Martyrs Day, AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan noted that the savagery and brutality demonstrated on this day by the savage Hindus and Mahraja forces in Jammu against Muslims gave a new impetus to Kashmir liberation struggle. Around 250,000 Muslims who wanted to migrate to Pakistan were mercilessly massacred by Hindu fanatics in connivance with despotic forces of Mahraja in Jammu, he added.

He said Jammu Martyrs Day is commemorated every year with renewed resolve that the mission for which Jammu martyrs had laid their lives would be completed at all cost.

"Kashmiris also pledge on this day that they would make every effort for the freedom of their State from the usurper forcers. People of Jammu and Kashmir had passed a resolution even before creation of the country affirming for complete freedom of their state and its accession to Pakistan" Masood observed.

He said that despotic Hindus and Mahraja forces colluded and conspired to bring about killing of Muslims on a horrific scale.

He said India continued those tyrannies even after partition against Kashmiris who have been struggling hard for their right to self-determination and have offered over hundred thousand lives during this long struggle for liberation.

In his message, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of Jammu martyrs and pledged that the torch alighted by martyrs would never be let to be put off.

He reiterated his government's resolve that people of Azad Kashmir would never lag behind in the struggle for Kashmir liberation however big sacrifices they might have to offer.

He said occupational Indian forces have been stifling the voice of Kashmiris, committing all sorts of atrocities and repressions against them but gallant people of the locked downed curfew-clamped occupied Jammu and Kashmir were offering exemplary resistance for their freedom till the struggle reach to its logical end.