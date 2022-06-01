AJK President, PM resolve to take up trial of Yasin Malik on every regional & international forum

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Wednesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) , Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.

Both the President and Prime Minister discussed the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State with special reference to life imprisonment of renowned liberation leader Muhammad Yasin Malik.

It was decided that the issue of Malik's unjust sentence by an Indian court in a mock trial would be raised effectively at every regional as well as international platform to expose how the Indian government was using its judiciary to suppress the legitimate political voices of Jammu and Kashmir State.

Both the leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for the larger interests of the people besides establishing good-governance and supremacy of rule of law in the region.

Ends/app/ahr