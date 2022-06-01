UrduPoint.com

AJK President, PM Resolve To Take Up Trial Of Yasin Malik On Every Regional & International Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 10:07 PM

AJK President, PM resolve to take up trial of Yasin Malik on every regional & international forum

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Wednesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) , Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.

Both the President and Prime Minister discussed the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State with special reference to life imprisonment of renowned liberation leader Muhammad Yasin Malik.

It was decided that the issue of Malik's unjust sentence by an Indian court in a mock trial would be raised effectively at every regional as well as international platform to expose how the Indian government was using its judiciary to suppress the legitimate political voices of Jammu and Kashmir State.

Both the leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for the larger interests of the people besides establishing good-governance and supremacy of rule of law in the region.

Ends/app/ahr

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Court

Recent Stories

Gang of bike snatchers, cattle lifters busted

Gang of bike snatchers, cattle lifters busted

2 minutes ago
 E-challan system started without required legal fr ..

E-challan system started without required legal framework: Lahore High Court

2 minutes ago
 UN Peacekeeper Killed in Mali After Terrorist Atta ..

UN Peacekeeper Killed in Mali After Terrorist Attack on Convoy - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Wheat quota of Al-Madina Flour Mills cancelled for ..

Wheat quota of Al-Madina Flour Mills cancelled for not supplying subsidized flou ..

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris be given opportunity to present their ca ..

Kashmiris be given opportunity to present their case before world: Raja Farooq

4 minutes ago
 Police recovers 3 stolen motorbikes

Police recovers 3 stolen motorbikes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.