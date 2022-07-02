AJK President, PM vow to work together for welfare of masses

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday called on President AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the federal metropolis and reiterated their resolve to work together for the socio-economic uplift and welfare of the people across the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday called on President AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the Federal metropolis and reiterated their resolve to work together for the socio-economic uplift and welfare of the people across the State.

While expressing their grave concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), they reiterated their commitment to work for the Kashmir cause.

Expressing satisfaction over the recently approved AJK budget the two leaders agreed to the fact that besides providing relief to the common masses the people friendly budget would usher a new era of development and prosperity in AJK.

Both the leaders reiterated their pledge to work together for the welfare of the people of AJK.