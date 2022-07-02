UrduPoint.com

AJK President, PM Vow To Work Together For Welfare Of Masses

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2022 | 11:15 PM

AJK President, PM vow to work together for welfare of masses

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday called on President AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the federal metropolis and reiterated their resolve to work together for the socio-economic uplift and welfare of the people across the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday called on President AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the Federal metropolis and reiterated their resolve to work together for the socio-economic uplift and welfare of the people across the State.

While expressing their grave concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), they reiterated their commitment to work for the Kashmir cause.

Expressing satisfaction over the recently approved AJK budget the two leaders agreed to the fact that besides providing relief to the common masses the people friendly budget would usher a new era of development and prosperity in AJK.

Both the leaders reiterated their pledge to work together for the welfare of the people of AJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Budget Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University

Recent Stories

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

48 seconds ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 3rd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 3rd update

1 minute ago
 Saudi govt further improves services for pilgrims' ..

Saudi govt further improves services for pilgrims' convenience: DG Hajj

1 minute ago
 Three killed in accidents

Three killed in accidents

1 minute ago
 42 criminals held, contraband seized

42 criminals held, contraband seized

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.