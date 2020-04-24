UrduPoint.com
AJK President Praises Role Of Ulema, Mashaikh Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:24 PM

AJK president praises role of Ulema, Mashaikh amid coronavirus pandemic

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz Friday called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan and apprised him of the constructive role being played by his organization and the Ulema and Mashaikh in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz Friday called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan and apprised him of the constructive role being played by his organization and the Ulema and Mashaikh in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chairman said that the Ulema had developed Ijma (consensus) to give informed guidance to the people on cleanliness, social distancing, isolation and voluntary enforcement of lockdown in accordance with the framework laid down by the Shariah.

A series of conferences had been held to prepare an environment for close cooperation between the government, Ulema and Mashaikh and grass-root communities, he added.

He added that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir should brace for much bigger challenges, said a press release.

President Masood Khan appraised the efforts made in AJK to solicit the wise counsel of the Ulema and Mashaikh and align their views with the Ulema of Pakistan to develop a workable framework for making coronavirus lockdown effective.

He said that the Ulema and Mashaikh had demonstrated sectarian harmony in giving their advice.

They had, he said, undertaken to guide the people in matters related prayers, Namaz-e-Taraweeh and observance of other religious practices during the month of Ramadan. In addition, they would lead the communities in raising awareness about the risk of the pandemic and the best way to respond to it as well as to mobilize the philanthropic community in providing for impoverished families in AJK.

