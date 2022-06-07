(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the Kashmiri diaspora community settled in the United Kingdom had played a vital role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level.

Addressing a function in Bradford, UK, the AJK president recalled his early memories of Bradford. "I'm delighted to be a part of this august gathering along with British members of parliament and lord mayors," according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

"Bradford is a place where a large number of Kashmiris live", he said, adding two Kashmiri MPs Naz Shah and Imran Hussain had been elected from there and "I also have a degree from Bradford University." The AJK president said the sole purpose of his visit was to apprise the international community of the dire situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and unjust sentencing of JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik.

He said the Kashmir issue had now entered a critical juncture following India's unilateral abrogation of Article 370. The people of occupied Kashmir were currently going through a difficult situation.

Regarding the conviction and life imprisonment of Yasin Malik, he said it was high time that the issue should be raised at every international forum to expose how the Indian government was using its judiciary as a tool to silence legitimate and genuine political voices in the occupied territory.

Given the worsening situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, he said it was "our shared responsibility to raise the issue at global level".

Hosts of the event, Councilor Kamran Hussain, former lord mayors Ghazanfar Khaliq and Aurangzeb, Councilor Haq Nawaz, Councilor Gohar Almas, former Advisor Chaudhry Haq Nawaz, former Councilor Chaudhry Altaf and others also addressed the function.