AJK President, Prime Minister Condoles Demise Of Journalist Attique Gardezi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:03 PM

AJK President, Prime Minister condoles demise of Journalist Attique Gardezi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior Journalist Attique Ahmad Gardezi

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior Journalist Attique Ahmad Gardezi.

Attique Ahmad Gardezi died of sudden cardiac failure few days earlier and was laid to rest at his ancestral village Mujhoi near on last Saturday.

He was elder brother of senior Journalist and correspondent daily The news in Muzaffarabad Syed Abbas Gardezi.

In a condolence message, the President and Prime Minister expressed grief over the sad demise and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant the courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Senior Judge AJK Supreme Court Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, Acting Chief Justice High Court Justice Azhar Saleem Babar and large number of notables including Ministers, government officials and Journalist visited his residence to condole with the family.

